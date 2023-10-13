‘Almost like Army-Navy’ -- ‘Old-school’ Monroe and Ross set for county clash

MONROE — While records may not indicate it, there’s plenty on the line for the Monroe and Ross high school football teams.

They can stir things up in the Southwestern Buckeye League standings and are still in the playoff mix.

“We have a lot to play for here,” Ross coach Kenyon Commins said.

The Hornets (2-6, 0-2 SWBL Southwestern) welcome the Rams (2-6, 1-1) on Friday night in a Butler County bout between two injury-riddled programs that utilize the triple-option offense.

“I do think we’re very similar,” Commins said. “I think we’re eerily similar in the fact that the injuries we’ve both sustained. I can’t really speak on how we matchup because every year we play them, it’s been kind of close — back and forth.”

Ross has won four out of the last five meetings since 2018, but Monroe took the most recent contest 13-9 in 2022 when Brayden Reece scored on a 5-yard TD run in the final minute.

“This is a fun game,” Hornets coach Bob Mullins said. “Our kids love playing this game. It’s almost kind of like Army-Navy. You’re going to get two old-school, triple-option teams that are hard-nosed and physical. You’re going to get kids that are going to play hard and have a lot of pride in their communities. I look forward to this game. It’s a fun one to coach.”

Monroe has been without Reece and senior quarterback Ryan Miles since the third week of the season. Ross has been banged up as well.

“It’s been a very challenging season — for both of us,” Mullins said. “It’s been a season full of adversity for our team — lots of injuries.”

Mullins said his Hornets hit the field last week against Bellbrook without seven original starters from Week 1. The Hornets lost 49-6 to the Eagles.

“It has been a season like no other,” Mullins said. “But I’m really proud of our kids and how hard they continue to play and the effort they show every single day with giving us everything that they’ve got. It would be easy to pack it in, but our kids are continuing to play hard.”

Ross senior Riley Caldwell leads the SWBL with 1,159 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. Junior quarterback Emory Severance, who has eight rushing scores, is second in the conference with 888 yards on the ground. Those two combined for over 300 yards rushing and six touchdowns in a 41-27 win over Franklin in Week 8.

“The mentality going into these last two games is that if you want it, you better go out and get it,” Commins said. “Nobody’s going to give it to you — certainly not Monroe. Not a Monroe team coached by Bob Mullins. I’ve known Bob for too many years. I know he’s going to have those guys ready to roll.”

Both teams are still vying for playoff spots. Monroe currently sits at the 16th and final spot in Division III, Region 12, according to JoeEitel.com, while Ross is 19th in Division II, Region 8.

FAIRFIELD AT MIDDLETOWN

The Middies (3-5, 2-5 GMC) haven’t beaten the Indians (1-7, 1-6) since their 17-7 victory back on Oct. 17, 2014 at Barnitz Stadium. Middletown has lost three in a row, while Fairfield has lost four straight.

MASON AT LAKOTA WEST

The Firebirds (6-2, 6-1 GMC) have won six straight and haven’t lost to the Comets (4-4, 4-3) since 2018. Lakota West enters Friday night with both the GMC’s best offense and defense — averaging 29.5 points a game and only giving up 7 a game.

HAMILTON AT SYCAMORE

The Big Blue (6-2, 6-1 GMC) have won six out of the last seven and are off to their best start in over two decades. Sycamore (5-3, 5-2) and Hamilton have split the last six games.

BADIN AT CHAMINADE JULIENNE

The Rams (8-0, 3-0 GCLC) have won 36 straight regular season games. Their last regular season loss was to the Eagles (6-2, 2-1) on Oct. 11, 2019 in a 17-3 contest at CJ.

ALTER AT FENWICK

The Falcons (4-4, 0-3 GCLC) has lost four straight since starting the season 4-0. The Knights (5-3, 2-1) leas the series 7-3 against Fenwick since 2013.

EDGEWOOD AT FRANKLIN

The Wildcats (2-6, 1-2 SWBL) and the Cougars (2-6, 1-1) have split the last eight meetings since 2014. Franklin’s Braydon Isaacs (98) and Jack Berry (92) are the Southwestern Buckeye League’s top two leading tacklers.

CARLISLE AT MADISON

The Indians (2-6, 0-4 SWBL) are on a six-game losing streak, while the Mohawks (4-4, 0-4) have suffered four straight losses. Carlisle’s Cruz Allison and Jeremy Hamm sit third in the SWBL with 85 tackles apiece. Carlisle has won the last two meetings against Madison.

MOUNT HEALTHY AT TALAWANDA

The Brave (2-6, 1-1 SWOC) have lost three in a row to the Owls (6-2, 1-1). Mt. Healthy junior quarterback Jahmeir Spain leads the Southwest Ohio Conference with 1,770 yards and 19 touchdown passes. Owls junior linebacker has a conference-best 92 tackles.

NEW MIAMI AT ST. BERNARD

The Vikings (1-7, 0-3 MVC) fell to the Titans (7-1, 3-0) at home last season 28-14. New Miami junior linebacker Dalson Hayes leads the team with 69 tackles and 2.5 sacks. St. Bernard junior running back Demico Harris leads the Miami Valley Conference in rushing with 1,461 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground.

LEBANON AT WALNUT HILLS

The Warriors (5-3, 4-3 ECC) are on a three-game winning streak and have beaten the Eagles (0-8, 0-7) the last three meetings. Lebanon sophomore quarterback Luke Faler has thrown for 1,675 yards and 16 touchdowns.