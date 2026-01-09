‘All we’re doing is getting ready for the third season — the tournament’: Lakota West boys basketball rolling

The start has been fueled by dominant performances against in-state contenders, a demanding out-of-state showcase and a recent road win in a playoff-level atmosphere — all while the program works to keep its focus narrow and its standards high.

“The biggest thing is just the buy-in from our guys — sticking with the mission, sticking with the vision and sticking with the work,” said Firebirds coach Kelven Moss, now in his third season at the helm.

“I’m extremely proud of their output, game after game, and their commitment to excellence. The thing we keep pushing is to stay humble, keep your head down and work.”

That mindset was tested — and reinforced — during a holiday showcase trip to Miami, Fla., where Lakota West faced several nationally-regarded programs.

Moss said the experience offered far more than just high-level competition.

“It was great, not just athletically but culturally,” Moss said. “Those trips tell you who’s who. We pair guys in hotel rooms who don’t normally hang out, and you really see the connections grow.”

The Firebirds faced legitimate challenges. Belen Jesuit entered the trip at 11-1. St. John’s from Washington, D.C., arrived as the top-ranked team in the city and a top-50 program nationally with numerous Division I athletes.

Lakota West not only competed — it dominated — in a three-win performance that exceeded Moss’ expectations and earned the Firebirds a showcase title in Miami.

“I knew where we could get to, but I didn’t know if we were ready to hit those levels yet,” Moss said. “They shocked me. That’s when I thought, ‘Man, this team could be really special.’”

As the victories piled up, so has the attention.

Rankings flooded social media and expectations followed closely behind. Inside the locker room, Moss said the response has been refreshingly muted.

Highly touted prospects in juniors Bryce Curry and Joshua Tyson turn a blind eye.

“Our leaders don’t talk about that stuff at all,” Moss said. “They don’t repost them. I even put it in our group chat once, and they ignored it and started talking about where we were going to eat. All they want to do is get better.”

That leadership emerged well before the season opener. In November, players organized a 6 a.m. meeting — without prompting from the coaching staff — to address accountability and internal standards.

“Josh Tyson came to me and said we had to clean some things up internally before the season,” Moss said.

“After that meeting, practice changed. It became peer-to-peer accountability. That’s what makes this group special.”

Depth has played a key role in Lakota West’s unbeaten start. Moss said this year’s roster is deeper than a season ago — when the Firebirds reached the state semifinals — with clearly defined roles and multiple players capable of taking over when needed.

“We’ve got two or three dogs who can play lights out,” Moss said. “If one’s off, someone else steps up.”

The balance was evident in Sunday’s road victory at Lima Senior, which was a matchup arranged on short notice after other opponents declined to even face Lakota West.

The environment was intense — lines wrapped around the school well before tipoff — and the challenge was exactly what Moss hoped to find.

“We wanted that,” Moss said. “A hostile environment, a very good team, great coaching. We came out on top and showed we’re ready to take any battle.”

Despite the 10-0 start and a national profile, Moss continues to frame the season as preparation.

“All we’re doing is getting ready for the third season — the tournament,” the coach said. “That’s the goal.”

Lakota West keeps stacking wins, ignoring the noise and focusing on the work. The record reads 10-0. The rankings say No. 1 in Ohio.

But inside the program, the message remains simple.

“Take it game after game,” Moss said. “That’s it. That’s all we’re trying to do.”