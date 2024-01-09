All-SEC running back transferring to Ohio State

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By
0 minutes ago
X

Ohio State made a big pickup from the transfer portal late Monday night.

Just as Michigan was wrapping up a national championship against Washington, Quinshon Judkins announced he is transferring to Ohio State after two years at Mississippi.

“I’m extremely excited to join THE Ohio State football program,” Judkins wrote on social media.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of a winning culture and helping do my part to beat TUN (Michigan) and bring a Big Ten championship and national championship to Columbus.”

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound Judkins was one of the top running backs in the SEC the past two seasons, running for 2,725 yards and 31 touchdowns in 26 games.

He earned first-team All-SEC both seasons and multiple national freshman of the year honors in ‘22.

The Alabama native joins a position room that is in flux since the end of the season.

While Miyan Williams is entering the NFL Draft, Evan Pryor and Chip Trayanum opted to transfer.

Starter TreVeyon Henderson Jr. led the Buckeyes in rushing last season, but has not announced whether or not he will return for his senior season or go pro.

“The RB brotherhood at Ohio State is incredibly special and I am grateful to have an opportunity to be part of that,” Judkins wrote. “I chose this place because I know I can help this team win championships as well as continue my development as a student-athlete. Go Bucks.”

In Other News
1
Ohio State Buckeyes: Dayton native Chris Ward picked for College...
2
Ohio State Buckeyes: Defensive assistant won’t be retained
3
NFL Playoffs: Browns to play Texans on Saturday
4
Commentary: Ryan Day navigating rough waters into 6th season at Ohio...
5
ANALYSIS: Why it mattered and other takeaways from Bengals’...

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top