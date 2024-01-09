All-SEC running back transferring to Ohio State

Isaiah 40:31: "But those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint." pic.twitter.com/J89kRzsmBQ — Quinshon Judkins (@qaj4_) January 9, 2024

“I’m extremely excited to join THE Ohio State football program,” Judkins wrote on social media.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of a winning culture and helping do my part to beat TUN (Michigan) and bring a Big Ten championship and national championship to Columbus.”

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound Judkins was one of the top running backs in the SEC the past two seasons, running for 2,725 yards and 31 touchdowns in 26 games.

He earned first-team All-SEC both seasons and multiple national freshman of the year honors in ‘22.

The Alabama native joins a position room that is in flux since the end of the season.

While Miyan Williams is entering the NFL Draft, Evan Pryor and Chip Trayanum opted to transfer.

Starter TreVeyon Henderson Jr. led the Buckeyes in rushing last season, but has not announced whether or not he will return for his senior season or go pro.

“The RB brotherhood at Ohio State is incredibly special and I am grateful to have an opportunity to be part of that,” Judkins wrote. “I chose this place because I know I can help this team win championships as well as continue my development as a student-athlete. Go Bucks.”