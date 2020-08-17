A.J. Green removed from Bengals practice early for ‘precautionary reasons'

Taylor didn’t seem concerned and trainers were only seen working with him for a bit before Taylor told him to sit out for the remainder of practice. Green continued stretching and watching the session, unattended to at that point.

The trainers then had what appeared to be a more serious injury to tend to when defensive tackle Renell Wren went down with a right leg injury. He lay face down on the field for a few minutes until trainers got to him, and he eventually was carted off and back into Paul Brown Stadium, across the street from the practice fields.

Taylor said it’s too soon to know how serious Wren’s injury is, but he did confirm NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport’s report that cornerback Trae Waynes underwent surgery for a torn pectoral muscle and is expected to miss a sizable portion of the 2020 season.

The Bengals signed Waynes in free agency on a three-year, $42 million deal and he was expected to fill the starting left cornerback spot vacated when Dre Kirkpatrick was released.

Waynes was one of seven players who did not participate in Monday’s practice, including running back Rodney Anderson, offensive lineman Alex Redmond, defensive linemen Khalid Kareem and Bryce Sterk (testing protocol exemption) and wide receiver John Ross (COVID-reserve list) and Tee Higgins, who is nursing a minor injury and was doing some work off to the side.