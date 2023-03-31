Agent: Bengals signing veteran defensive end

Priority Sports agent Kenny Zuckerman announced on Twitter on Friday that Bashman has agreed to terms on a contract with the Bengals. Bashman, a product of Ohio University, is “back home,” Zuckerman posted along with a graphic.

Basham originally was a third-round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 and appeared in 15 games as a rookie but was waived in October 2018 and picked up by the New York Jets the next day. He played 10 games that season, with one start, for the Jets and appeared in all 32 regular-season games in 2019 and 2020, including 11 starts, before signing with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 and playing 17 games with six starts.