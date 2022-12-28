Adeniji eager to step up for Bengals

Any game is “just another week” after playing in a Super Bowl, where Adeniji was tested by the best defensive tackle in the game (L.A. Rams’ Aaron Donald). Adeniji gave up three sacks and five pressures in the game, a 23-20 Rams win.

That was Adeniji’s 13th start of the season and 18th overall.

“I took a whole lot out of it,” Adeniji said of the Super Bowl. “The best thing about having failures like that in life is you get to learn from them, you get to take everything in and appreciate the good things that happened. It’s important you are able to magnify the things you can get better on. This offseason was huge for that. It helped me grow a lot as a person and on the football field.”

Adeniji said he is more experienced, more mature and able to “handle situations better” after a year of growth. He didn’t take any comfort knowing Donald gets the best of a lot of offensive linemen. Adeniji said he needs to be able to outperform even highlytouted guys like that, and he’s confident in the work he put in to get where he wants to be.

Now there’s perhaps even more pressure stepping in for Collins as part of an offensive line that has jelled together the second half of the season to limit opponents to two sacks or less per game. Adeniji will be the first change to the starting lineup on the offensive line this season.

“It’s really about us,” Adeniji said. “For me, it’s about going out there for my brothers and obviously for myself. Just representing and coming to practice every day and putting in that work and on Sunday or Monday in this case, it makes the job a whole lot easier. But it’s all about the work. You put in the right work and prepare the right way you are not going to feel that pressure when it comes to game time.”

Adeniji said he’s more comfortable at tackle than he was at guard. He was a four-year starter at tackle at the University of Kanas before the Bengals drafted him in the sixth round in 2020. Early this season, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said there was still competition for the backup offensive line roles, but Adeniji emerged as the leader and has been getting opportunities with the first-team offense on Collins’ veteran days off, usually on Wednesdays.

That experience helped give Adeniji a feeling for playing next to Alex Cappa and develop some chemistry with the others on offense. Adeniji also has seen snaps as an extra tackle or tight end this season.

“He’s played a really good role for us this year,” Taylor said. “He’s been the backup swing tackle. He’s played in those big tight end packages for us. ... The more he’s played in this league the more he’s seen and understands what the expectations are and ... he’s continued to grow for us.”

Burrow earns another honor

Burrow was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday for his performance in a 22-18 win at New England on Saturday. He completed 76.9 percent of his passes for 375 yards and three touchdowns, tying Ken Anderson’s Dec. 20, 1982, single-game record for most completions in a game with 40 completions on 52 attempts.

The player of the week nod is Burrow’s third this season and fifth of his career.

MONDAY’S GAME

Bills at Bengals, 8:30 p.m., ESPN, ABC; 700, 1410, 1530, 102.7, 104.7