$4 tickets to Miami football and $6 tickets to Miami hockey games in honor of strong season starts

The hockey team is also seeing success with a sweep of its first three series, including 5-4 wins at Lindenwood over the weekend. It is off to its best start since 2007-08 at 6-0, officials said. To celebrate these milestones, Miami Athletics is offering $4 tickets to Miami Football’s 7 p.m. game on Wednesday, Nov. 12 game against Toledo by accessing MiamiRedHawks.com/promos with the promo code WEWINYOUWIN. Tickets must be purchased by Nov. 4.

For Miami Hockey’s Friday, Oct. 31 game against Arizona State, Miami Athletics is making a limited number of tickets available for $6 because of the RedHawks’ 6-0 start.

“We also will be rolling back to 2007-08 pricing for single-game tickets ($17) for the 6:05 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1 game against Arizona State as supplies last,” states a Miami Athletics news release.