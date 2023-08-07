26th annual Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown schedule announced

CINCINNATI — The Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown is returning this high school football season for a 26th annual year.

With storied rivalries and intriguing non-conference matchups, the Showdown will feature some of the best games throughout this regular season.

The official schedule for the 26th annual Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown, presented by Mercy Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine and Meijer, was announced Monday.

“It’s an amazing tribute to how good high school football is in this region,” said Showdown organizer Tom Gamble.

There are 13 games scheduled, including the Showdown kickoff game with Newport (Ky.) Central Catholic (11-3 record in 2022) at (Erlanger, Ky.) Lloyd (10-4) Aug. 17 (7 p.m. kickoff).

NewCath was a Class A state semifinalist in 2022 while Lloyd was a Class 2A state semifinalist.

The Ohio portion of the schedule kicks off with Badin (13-1) vs. Hamilton (3-8) at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 at Virgil Schwarm Stadium.

The two schools have met four previous times: 1980, 1981, 1999, and 2000. While Badin holds a 3-1 edge in the series, Hamilton has outscored the Rams 69-60 in those four games, including a 45-13 victory in 1999.

On Aug. 25, Oak Hills (5-6) plays host to Mason (10-3) in an interesting early Greater Miami Conference matchup.

On Sept. 1, Moeller (13-2), a Division I state semifinalist in 2022 and featuring Ohio Mr. Football candidate Jordan Marshall, travels to St. Leon (Ind.) to play reigning Class 4A state champion East Central (13-2) for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Also, Winton Woods (12-1) plays host to West Clermont (5-6).

The Showdown features two games Sept. 8: Anderson (8-6) at Milford (9-3) and St. Xavier (5-7) at Withrow (8-4). St. X and Withrow have not met in more than 20 years, according to the Showdown.

On Sept. 15, Beechwood (14-1), the reigning Class 2A Kentucky state champion, plays host to Covington Catholic (9-3) at 7:30 p.m.

Lakota West (13-1) travels to Sycamore (0-10) for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 22.

Other significant matchups include Princeton (9-3) at Fairfield (7-4) Sept. 29, Kings (13-2) at Lebanon (4-7) Oct. 6, Indian Hill (3-7) at Wyoming (15-1) Oct. 13 and Elder (10-3) at La Salle (2-9) Oct. 20.

Elder, the only school to play in every Showdown, has a 20-5 record in the event.

“There are many more interesting games on Friday nights than ever before,” Gamble said.

Tickets may be purchased through the individual schools. The Showdown will also feature community pep rallies at Cincinnati-area Skyline Chili restaurants throughout the season.