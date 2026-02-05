2026 Winter Olympics TV guide: What to watch on Feb. 5

The 2026 Winter Olympics, featuring 16 sports with 116 medal events, will take place from Feb. 4 to Feb. 22 in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. Preliminary events began Feb. 4, the opening ceremony will be held Feb. 6 and the closing ceremony will be Feb. 22. Here’s how to follow along as Team USA chases gold and glory.
Olympic Events Feb. 5
8 a.m. – Intro to Milan Cortina, USA
8:35 a.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling, US vs. Switzerland, USA
10:40 a.m. – Women’s Hockey, US vs. Czechia, USA
1 p.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling, Canada vs. Italy, USA
1:30 p.m. – Men’s Snowboard Big Air Qualifying, USA
3:45 p.m. – Women’s Hockey, Finland vs. Canada, USA
5 p.m. – Best of Curling, CNBC
5 p.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling, US vs. Norway, CNBC
5:30 p.m. – Women’s Hockey, US vs. Czechia (re-air), USA
6:30 p.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling, US vs. Switzerland (re-air), CNBC
8 p.m. – Ice, Snow & Glory: The Winter Olympics, NBC
9 p.m. – Ice, Snow & Glory: The Winter Olympics, NBC
11 p.m. – Ice, Snow & Glory: The Winter Olympics, NBC
Olympic Events Feb. 6
4 a.m. – Figure Skating, Team Rhythm Dance, USA
5:35 a.m. – Figure Skating, Team Pairs Short, USA
7:35 a.m. – Figure Skating, Team Women’s Short, USA
8:55 a.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling, US vs. Czechia, USA
10:30 a.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling, US vs. Czechia (re-air), USA
Noon – Figure Skating, Team Rhythm Dance, NBC
12:30 p.m. – Figure Skating, Team Pairs Short, NBC
12:30 p.m. – Men’s Snowboard Big Air Qualifying (re-air), USA
1 p.m. – Figure Skating, Team Women’s Short, NBC
1:40 p.m. – 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, NBC
8 p.m. – 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Feature, NBC
TV and Streaming Options
Select Olympic events and features will be televised on NBC, CNBC and the USA Network.
Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2026 Winter Olympics. The service will stream every sport and event and will feature full-event replays, originals, clips and more.
Additional coverage is available on the official Olympic Games App, the NBC App, the NBC Sports App and nbcolympics.com.
For a full TV and streaming Winter Olympic schedule visit nbcolympics.com/schedule.