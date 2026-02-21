2026 Winter Olympics TV Guide: What to watch on Feb. 21

The 2026 Winter Olympics, featuring 16 sports with 116 medal events, will take place from Feb. 4 to Feb. 22 in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. Preliminary events will begin on Feb. 4, the opening ceremony will be Feb. 6 and the closing ceremony will be Feb. 22. Here’s how to follow along as Team USA chases gold and glory.
Olympic Events Feb. 21
1 a.m. – Primetime in Milan (re-air), NBC
2 a.m. – Men’s Curling Bronze Final, Norway vs. Switzerland (re-air), USA
4 a.m. – Four-Man Bobsled, USA
4:45 a.m. – Freestyle Skiing, Mixed Team Aerials Final, USA
6:10 a.m. – Cross Country, Men’s 50km Mass Start Classic, USA
7:30 a.m. – Ski Mountaineering, Mixed Team Relay, USA
8:15 a.m. – Biathlon, Women’s 12.5km Mass Start, USA
9 a.m. – Speed Skating, Men’s & Women’s Mass Start, USA
10 a.m. – Speed Skating, Men’s & Women’s Mass Start, NBC
10:20 a.m. – Women’s Curling Bronze Final, US vs. Canada, USA
10:45 a.m. – Four-Man Bobsled, USA
11:30 a.m. – Cross Country, Men’s 50km Mass Start Classic, NBC
11:45 a.m. – Men’s Ski Cross Finals, USA
12:15 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing, Mixed Team Aerials Final (re-air), USA
12:45 p.m. – Four-Man Bobsled, USA
1 p.m. – Two-Woman Bobsled, NBC
1 p.m. – Best of Curling, CNBC
1:05 p.m. – Men’s Curling Gold Final, Great Britain vs. Canada, CNBC
1:30 p.m. – Women’s Freeski Halfpipe Final, NBC
1:30 p.m. – Biathlon, Women’s 12.5km Mass Start (re-air), USA
2:40 p.m. – Men’s Hockey Bronze Final, Slovakia vs. Finland, USA
2:55 p.m. – Figure Skating, Exhibition Gala, NBC
3:15 p.m. – Two-Woman Bobsled, NBC
3:50 p.m. – Figure Skating, Exhibition Gala, NBC
4 p.m. – Women’s Curling Bronze Final, US vs. Canada, CNBC
4:30 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing, Mixed Team Aerials Final, NBC
5 p.m. – Cross Country, Men’s 50km Mass Start Classic (re-air), USA
5:15 p.m. – Four-Man Bobsled, NBC
7 p.m. – Men’s Hockey Bronze Final, Slovakia vs. Finland (re-air), CNBC
8 p.m. – Primetime in Milan, NBC
8 p.m. – Ski Mountaineering, Mixed Team Relay (re-air), USA
8:45 p.m. – Four-Man Bobsled (re-air), USA
9:30 p.m. – Men’s Ski Cross Finals (re-air), USA
10 p.m. – Biathlon, Women’s 12.5km Mass Start (re-air), USA
11 p.m. – Men’s Hockey Bronze Final, Slovakia vs. Finland (re-air), USA
11:30 p.m. – Olympic Late Night, NBC
Olympic Events Feb. 22
1 a.m. – Primetime in Milan (re-air), NBC
1 a.m. – Two-Woman Bobsled (re-air), USA
1:30 a.m. – Figure Skating, Exhibition Gala (re-air), USA
4 a.m. – Cross Country, Women’s 50km Mass Start Classic, USA
6:35 a.m. – Four-Man Bobsled, USA
7 a.m. – Women’s Curling Gold Final, Switzerland vs. Sweden, NBC
7 a.m. – Women’s Curling Gold Final, Switzerland vs. Sweden, USA
7:15 a.m. – Four-Man Bobsled, NBC
7:45 a.m. – Hockey Preview, NBC
8 a.m. – Cross Country, Women’s 50km Mass Start Classic (re-air), USA
8:10 a.m. – Men’s Hockey Gold Final, US vs. Canada, NBC
11 a.m. – Four-Man Bobsled, NBC
11:45 a.m. – Women’s 50km Mass Start Classic, NBC
1:30 p.m. – Women’s Curling Gold Final, Switzerland vs. Sweden, (re-air), USA
2:30 p.m. – 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, NBC
4:30 p.m. – Men’s Hockey Gold Final, US vs. Canada (re-air), USA
5 p.m. – Best of Milan Cortina, NBC
9 p.m. – 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, NBC
TV and Streaming Options
Select Olympic events and features will be televised on NBC, CNBC and the USA Network.
Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2026 Winter Olympics. The service will stream every sport and event and will feature full-event replays, originals, clips and more.
Additional coverage is available on the official Olympic Games App, the NBC App, the NBC Sports App and nbcolympics.com.
For a full TV and streaming Winter Olympic schedule visit nbcolympics.com/schedule.