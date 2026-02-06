2026 Winter Olympics TV guide, Feb. 6

The 2026 Winter Olympics, featuring 16 sports with 116 medal events, will take place from Feb. 4 to Feb. 22 in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. Preliminary events will begin on Feb. 4, the opening ceremony will be Feb. 6 and the closing ceremony will be Feb. 22. Here’s how to follow along as Team USA chases gold and glory.
Olympic Events Feb. 6
4 a.m. – Figure Skating, Team Rhythm Dance, USA
5:35 a.m. – Figure Skating, Team Pairs Short, USA
7:35 a.m. – Figure Skating, Team Women’s Short, USA
8:55 a.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling, US vs. Czechia, USA
10:30 a.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling, US vs. Czechia (re-air), USA
Noon – Figure Skating, Team Rhythm Dance, NBC
12:30 p.m. – Figure Skating, Team Pairs Short, NBC
12:30 p.m. – Men’s Snowboard Big Air Qualifying (re-air), USA
1 p.m. – Figure Skating, Team Women’s Short, NBC
1:40 p.m. – 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, NBC
8 p.m. – 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Feature, NBC
Olympic Events Feb. 7
12:38 a.m. – Primetime in Milan (re-air), NBC
4 a.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling, Great Britain vs. Canada, USA
4:30 a.m. – Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualifying, USA
5:30 a.m. – Men’s Downhill Skiing, USA
6:45 a.m. – Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualifying, USA
7 a.m. – Women’s Skiathlon, NBC
8 a.m. – Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualifying, NBC
9:30 a.m. – Mixed Doubles, US vs. Great Britain, USA
10:05 a.m. – Speed Skating, Women’s 3000M, NBC
10:40 a.m. – Women’s Hockey, US vs. Finland, USA
11:30 a.m. – Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualifying, NBC
12:45 p.m. – Men’s Singles Luge Run 2, NBC
1 p.m. – Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualifying (re-air)
1:30 p.m. – Winter Olympics Coverage, NBC
1:30 p.m. – Men’s Snowboard Big Air Final, USA
1:45 p.m. – Figure Skating, Team Men’s Short, NBC
2:45 p.m. – Men’s Singles Luge, Runs 1-2, USA
3:10 p.m. – Women’s Hockey, Switzerland vs. Canada, USA
3:15 p.m. – Men’s Snowboard Big Air Final, NBC
4 p.m. – Figure Skating, Team Free Dance, NBC
5 p.m. – Women’s Skiathlon, NBC
5 p.m. – Best of Curling, CNBC
5 p.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling, US vs. Great Britain, CNBC
5:30 p.m. – Speed Skating, Women’s 3000M (re-air), USA
6 p.m. – Women’s Hockey, US vs. Finland (re-air), USA
7 p.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling, US vs. South Korea, CNBC
8 p.m. – Primetime in Milan, NBC
8 p.m. – Ski Jumping, Women’s Normal Hill, USA
9 p.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling, Norway vs. Italy, CNBC
9 p.m. – Women’s Hockey, Sweden vs. Italy, USA
10:30 p.m. – Men’s Singles Luge, Runs 1-2 (re-air), USA
11 p.m. – Women’s Hockey, US vs. Finland (re-air), USA
11:30 p.m. – Olympics Late Night, NBC
TV and Streaming Options
Select Olympic events and features will be televised on NBC, CNBC and the USA Network.
Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2026 Winter Olympics. The service will stream every sport and event and will feature full-event replays, originals, clips and more.
Additional coverage is available on the official Olympic Games App, the NBC App, the NBC Sports App and nbcolympics.com.
For a full TV and streaming Winter Olympic schedule visit nbcolympics.com/schedule.