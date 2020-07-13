NATIONAL FRENCH FRY DAY: Where to score free or cheap French fries today

Burger King: Use the Burger King app to get a large order of fries for $1. App offers are listed at www.bk.com/offers.

McDonald’s: McDonald’s is offering free fries for everyone to enjoy on July 13 along with a fan contest. Sixty-six of their most loyal fans, one for every year of McDonald’s history, will be awarded one million MyMcDonald’s Rewards points, and one ultimate fan will win free fries for life.

Rally’s: It’s #FryFreakWeek! at Rally’s. Get an order of fries, any size, for $1. Follow @checkersrallys on TikTok and find out more ways to get connected with their craveable fries.

Red Robin: Get bottomless steak fries when you order burgers starting at $7.99 each. See the details on the Red Robin website.