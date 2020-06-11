Take the trail challenge this summer to connect with nature, win prizes

“It kind of just encourages you to get up, get active and connect to nature in a new, fun way and challenge yourself to explore new things,” she added.

Here’s how you can get involved:

Download the MetroParks Trails Challenge brochure and review designated trails. Trails listed as "hike/bike" are paved trails and those listed as "hike" are natural surface trails.

Complete the trails in any way and in any order at your own pace — and make sure to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing in the parks and be mindful of others. For more information on guidelines, visit https://www.metroparks.org/covid-19-updates/.

Track your progress on the trails log.

Submit your log and entry by Oct. 4 to be entered to win prizes.

Every participant has a chance to win, regardless of the number of trails completed.

One trail = one entry to win a $100 gift card to a local outdoor gear or bike shop of your choosing. You will receive one entry for each trail completed (25 trails = 25 entries).

At least 18 trails = a MetroParks Challenge sticker and a chance to win a MetroParks Trails Challenge T-shirt.