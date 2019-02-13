How to submit your event

If your event has not appeared online within one week from the date of entry, or you need to edit your event after it has posted, please call the events desk at (513) 820-2170.

If you are unable to find your event or have other problems with event entry, contact the events desk at (513) 820-2170. Please do not re-submit the event.

Notice: We try to include every item in print, but volume means publication isn't guaranteed and that receipt cannot be acknowledged.