Winning lottery tickets totaling $3M in prize options sold in Hamilton, Vandalia

The Kroger that sold the winning ticket will receive a $10,000 sales bonus.

To the north, a New Carlisle woman won the top prize on the $2,000,000 Extreme Cash Ohio Lottery scratch-off.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Speedway located at 830 E. National Road in Vandalia.

The prize could be claimed in two ways: as $80,000 a year for 25 years, or as a cash prize of $1 million.

The winner chose the cash prize option and, after mandatory state and federal tax totaling 28%, will receive $720,000.