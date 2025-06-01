Winning lottery tickets totaling $3M in prize options sold in Hamilton, Vandalia

ajc.com

Ohio
By
58 minutes ago
X

A customer at the Kroger on Hamilton Richmond Road in Hamilton recently won a $1 million annuity top prize in the Ohio Lottery’s $20 Monopoly Bonus Spectacular 100x scratch-off.

The winner chose the game’s $500,000 cash option and will receive approximately $360,000 after federal and state tax withholding.

The Kroger that sold the winning ticket will receive a $10,000 sales bonus.

To the north, a New Carlisle woman won the top prize on the $2,000,000 Extreme Cash Ohio Lottery scratch-off.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Speedway located at 830 E. National Road in Vandalia.

The prize could be claimed in two ways: as $80,000 a year for 25 years, or as a cash prize of $1 million.

The winner chose the cash prize option and, after mandatory state and federal tax totaling 28%, will receive $720,000.

About the Author

Aimee covers issues in northern Montgomery County communities, including Huber Heights, Trotwood, Vandalia, Englewood, Butler Twp., Brookville, and more. She studied journalism at Bowling Green State University, and has been a staff writer for Dayton Daily News since 2021.