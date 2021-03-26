X

SUV crashes out of parking garage’s second floor in southwest Ohio, lands in downtown street

A 53-year-old woman is in stable condition after an SUV she was inside crashed and fell from the second floor of a Dayton parking garage on West First Street Thursday morning. CONTRIBUTED
By Kristen SpickerParker Perry

A 53-year-old woman is in stable condition after an SUV she was inside crashed and fell from the second floor of a parking garage Thursday morning on West First Street in downtown Dayton.

The woman was the only person in the SUV and no other vehicles were involved.

Miami Valley Hospital staff said they were checking for possible internal injuries, Dayton police Sgt. Shawn Smiley said.

The crash was reported at 8:47 a.m. as an accident with a vehicle coming out of the second floor, he said.

Firefighters already were on the scene when police arrived. Fire crews had to rescue the woman from the SUV before she was taken to the hospital.

“This is something you don’t see everyday,” Smiley said.

One lane of West First Street was closed as crews worked to clean up debris. Dayton police’s Traffic Service Unit is investigating the crash.

