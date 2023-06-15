Supporting the cyclists trekking through Oxford - with smoothies

National Smoothie Day is upcoming June 21. Not by accident, the celebration of all things smoothie coincides with the first day of summer.

By happy coincidence, National Smoothie Day also falls during the week that Oxford hosts bicyclists from around the world participating in Race Across America. The cyclists start in San Diego and finish 3,028 miles east in Annapolis, Md.

As they ride across the country, cyclists have 54 mandatory check-ins at time stations. Oxford is Time Station #41 at mile 2,437.

Cyclists come into Oxford from Indiana via Brookville Road and Chestnut Street. They turn left into Locust Street, stop at the Time Station at the corner of Locust Street and Wells Mills Drive, and continue east via Spring Street and Route 73.

Cyclists represent 16 countries. During the several-day period of their arrival in Oxford, their nations’ flags will flank Locust Street.

As a journalist, I shouldn’t show favorites. But I can’t help but root for Team Hoerluchs from Germany. Why? All four of the cyclists are over age 80. Their team nickname is “Never Stop Moving.”

A publicly available website keeps track in real time of the location of each cyclist. So we know well in advance the precise minute that each cyclist is to arrive at Oxford’s time station.

The problem is that the arrival could be any time day or night. Last year, for example, the two leading bikers checked in at Oxford around 2 a.m. I’m hoping that some of the international riders stop in Oxford during civilized daytime hours.

Last year, I got to join welcomes for a Brazilian team and a Norwegian team. The Brazilian team was so flattered that the local media turned out to greet them that they asked Bob Ratterman, who was covering the arrival for the Journal-News, to send them a link to the newspaper.

Oxford has a reputation among the cyclists as one of the best places to stop. In part, because Oxford folks fuss more than other communities, and in part because healthy food is conveniently available adjacent to the Time Station at MOON Co-op.

Thus, I bring the story back to smoothies. Bicyling.com recommends smoothies as the most healthful drink for serious cyclists.

MOON Co-op is well-known in Oxford for preparing the best smoothies. The reason is simple: others make smoothies with processed and industrially sourced inputs, whereas MOON Co-op’s smoothies contain only organic fruits and otherwise sustainably sourced ingredients.

A few months ago, MOON Co-op started a Smoothie of the Month feature that has been a big hit. This month’s featured smoothie honors the cyclists.

MOON Co-op’s cyclists-honoring smoothie is making use of a recipe that active.com recommends as best for endurance races. Ingredients are bananas, strawberries, oats, orange juice, and pb2 (all organic, or course). We had a clever name that we can’t use because it had been trademarked. So I’ll just call it “The Cyclists Smoothie.”

Organic smoothies are available at MOON Co-op Grocery, Oxford's consumer-owned full-service grocery featuring natural, local, organic, sustainable, and Earth-friendly products.