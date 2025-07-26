Breaking: Ohio’s sales tax holiday expanded to two weeks

PHOTOS: Scenes from the 2025 Nuxy Bash

The annual Nuxy Bash, a local celebrity softball tournament and fireworks show, is a fundraising event for The Nuxhall Foundation held at the Miracle League Fields in Fairfield. The Nuxhall Foundation is the legacy organization for the late Joe Nuxhall, a Major League Baseball pitcher and Cincinnati Reds broadcaster born in Hamilton and long-time resident of Fairfield. Pictured are scenes from the 13th annual Nuxy Bash held on July 26, 2025, at the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF