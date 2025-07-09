Breaking: After decades as rivals, Tri-County and Forest Fair malls are in a race for the wrecking ball

PHOTOS: Forklift and Palate opens at Spooky Nook

The Forklift and Palate at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill is open in a temporary location next to the Hydraulic Bar. Construction on the permanent location is set to begin later this month (August 2025). MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF