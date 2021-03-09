Mom arrested as 2-year-old shot in southwest Ohio remains in serious condition

The woman arrested, identified by Montgomery County authorities as the boy’s mother, was booked into Montgomery County Jail on a complaint of child endangering. Formal charges against the woman have not been filed as of Monday afternoon, but she was incarcerated at the jail without a bond.

Authorities began their investigation when they were called the 1900 block of Gant Drive in Harriston Twp at around 10:30 p.m. In the 9-1-1 call that was released to the Dayton Daily News, a different woman says that her nephew had shot himself and was in need of emergency responders.