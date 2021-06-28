Legislators hash out differences in compromise state budget bill

School funding

The legislature primarily chose the House of Representatives’ Fair School Funding Plan as the school finance model, but state Rep. Scott Oelslager said they removed “intent language” beyond the next two years.

The “Fair Plan” is a wholesale change in how schools’ state funding is calculated, based on three years of research into how much different pieces of K-12 education cost in different circumstances. But the House’s plan was based on a six-year phase-in of funding increases, so removing that intent beyond the next two years raises questions.

The Ohio School Boards Association praised the move, calling the funding model itself a historic investment “that will reverberate for decades.”

“The work does not end today, though,” OSBA CEO Rick Lewis said. “The bill only funds two years of the six-year plan, which means future lawmakers must commit themselves to push this adequate and equitable funding formula across the finish line.”

Direct funding of private school vouchers and charter schools remains, as called for in both budget bills, but the final version includes Senate provisions calling for significant increases in the dollar amount and availability of the vouchers.

Income tax cut

According to the Legislative Service Commission, Ohioans with income between $25,000 and $110,650 will see a 3% reduction in the state income tax rate for 2021 and beyond.

But the final budget bill includes two other provisions that were not in the House or Senate version. The bill would make it so no one with income below $25,000 would pay Ohio income tax. The previous floor was $22,150.

It would also eliminate the highest-income bracket (those over $221,300), and would set the rate for the new top bracket (all those over $110,650) at 3.99%, thus lowering the effective tax rate for the highest-income Ohioans.

Other provisions

The final budget bill includes and expands a House provision helping to grow broadband internet access in low-service areas. The House had called for $190 million in such funding, but the final budget bill allocates $250 million.

The budget bill includes abortion restrictions from the Senate version that could affect the ability of the Dayton area’s lone abortion facility to stay open. For ambulatory surgical facilities that perform abortions, the hospital with which they have admitting agreements would have to be within 25 miles of the abortion facility. And the physician with those admitting privileges must practice medicine within those 25 miles.

The compromise budget eliminates a Senate provision that would have required the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to conduct an “asset test” for each person receiving SNAP benefits (food stamps). The Senate’s plan would have stopped SNAP benefits for households with at least $2,250 in savings and would have increased recipients’ reporting requirements any time they had changes in income, based on things like seasonal changes in work hours.

Odds and ends: The bill would follow new federal law by making Juneteenth a state holiday. It would allow continuation of the “alcoholic drinks to go” system for restaurants, as long as those drinks are offered to in-person diners. It makes limits on how Ohio’s Redistricting Commission can spend money, and allows House and Senate leadership to intervene in congressional redistricting lawsuits.

Politics, compromise

The conference committee, made up of four Republicans and two Democrats, eventually voted 6-0 to send the final budget to the full House and Senate.

As the dozens of amendments were read off, Democrats objected to several, but Oelslager didn’t entertain formal votes on any of them, saying to save time the conference committee would “assume each objection fails, with two yes votes and four no votes” on party lines, no matter what the issue was.

“I was trying to debate how I was going to vote on this report — it is substantially better than what came out of the Senate, but it does fall short in a number of areas,” said Democratic state Rep. Erica Crawley. “I’m happy that there was an ability to come to a compromise on some major things that made a difference for our caucus and will make a difference in the lives of Ohioans.”