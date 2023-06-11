Fishing event at Mason park is for local veterans

The City of Mason honors local veterans in June with a fishing event at Pine Hill Lakes Park. Participating veterans can receive a fishing rod and reel combo compliments of Lew’s Fishing. The City of Mason says the event will be “a morning filled with fishing, refreshments, comradery, and fun.”
It is co-sponsored by local veterans organization Casting Freedom and takes place from 9 a.m. to noon June 17.
Registration is encouraged to ensure that free fishing gear is available. Family members are encouraged to join the event as well; however, the complimentary rod and reel combo are only available to veterans. For the registration link, or to learn more about other veterans’ activities sponsored by the City of Mason, go to https://imaginemason.org/about/veterans-memorial/honoring-veterans-and-active-military.
The veterans fishing event is one of a series of activities to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Mason Veterans Memorial. The Memorial, located in front of the Mason Municipal Center on Mason-Montgomery Road, is being renovated throughout the year and will be re-opened to the public on Veterans Day 2023.
This work includes new landscaping, lighting, concrete, replacement of memorial bricks, and the addition of the Space Force monument stone as well as a new Gold Star Families Memorial and Purple Heart Memorial along with reflection benches.
Casting Freedom is a local non-profit supporting the health and well-being of veterans and Gold Star families by providing fishing equipment and outdoor activities. For more information, go to castingfreedom.com.
Pine Hill Lakes Park is located at 211 Kings Mills Road in Mason.
Veterans’ organizations interested in having a presence at the June 17 event or who want to learn more about becoming involved with events and activities for the 20th anniversary of the Mason Veterans Memorial should contact the City of Mason at (513) 229-8500 or by email at administration@masonoh.org.
