Encore Community Theatre presents ‘Once Upon a Mattress’ this weekend

HAMILTON — One local theater company has recently broadened its scope and adults are now performing alongside kids and teens to bring quality productions to the region.

“It’s really nice to see the adults working with the young people. They learn a lot from each other, and we’re really proud of the show” said Anna Grindle, an Encore Community Theatre board member, and the producer of “Once Upon a Mattress.”

Child, teen and adult actors will perform together for the first time in Encore Community Theatre’s rendition of “Once Upon a Mattress,” which will hit the stage this month.

“Once Upon a Mattress” is based upon the famous fairytale, “Princess and the Pea.” The show is directed by Andrew Melcher and Zach Plummer serves as the assistant director. Chloe Bray and Michael Wright are the production’s choreographers.

“We all love ‘Once Upon a Mattress.’ It’s just such a funny, upbeat and cute show, and the music is terrific,” said Grindle.

Other personnel involved in putting on the production include Betsy Horton (vocal director and rehearsal accompanist), Mary Slocum (set designer), Brooke Baird (stage manager), Mark Engel (orchestra director) and Jeanne Schindler and Rachel Scardina (costumes).

More than 30 actors, ensemble members and dancers make up the show’s cast. Alexandra Lander as Princess Winnifred, Lori Wegman as Queen Aggravain, Greg Henderson as King Sextimus and Clancey Butts as Prince Dauntless are among the leading roles.

“We have some really talented actors in the show, who range in age from about age 15 to 50, and it’s just nice to see that,” Grindle said. “We are so happy with what we are seeing on the stage. Everyone is excited and that comes across when they rehearse.”

Encore was founded nearly 30 years ago by Diane Noonan and Lynn Huff as a summer youth theater program for teens. The program has provided youth with an opportunity to express their talents as they worked together with their peers from other area schools.

Participating students also have had the chance to learn from various directors, vocal coaches and choreographers in preparing to bring final productions to the stage.

Fifteen years ago, Encore expanded the program to include younger students from local elementary schools with Encore Jr., a fall show that includes students from grades 3-6. This has allowed younger children to get an earlier start in theater and drama, while working alongside other kids from the area. More than 2,500 students have benefitted from the Encore experience and many of them have gone on to stages in Chicago and Broadway, to name a few.

While maintaining Encore’s focus of educating youth, the nonprofit has again expanded to incorporate the talents of adults, teens, children and families in its summer productions. “Once Upon a Mattress” is the first Encore show that adults have performed in. The organization’s mission has evolved to display local talent of all ages. Encore previously presented “Once Upon a Mattress” in 2009.

Encore’s professional quality shows attract audiences from across the region that fill the 450 seats in Parrish Auditorium on the Miami University Hamilton campus.

How to go

What: “Once Upon a Mattress” presented by Encore Community Theatre

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Parrish Auditorium at Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd.

Cost: $17 online and at the door

More: encorecommunitytheatre.com and (513) 596-5277