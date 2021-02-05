Doctor, division chief at southwest Ohio children’s hospital dies of COVID-19 complications

Dayton Children’s Hospital announced Thursday night that one of its doctors, a division chief, died from complications of COVID-19.
Dr. Ayman El-Sheikh, of Washington Twp., who joined the hospital in 2015 and led the hematology and oncology division, died Wednesday, the hospital announced on social media. He was buried Thursday at the Islamic Society of Greater Dayton cemetery.
“He acquired the illness and was hospitalized during a trip overseas in December. At the family’s request, we helped transfer him to a local hospital for further care. Unfortunately, he did not recover and never returned to Dayton Children’s,” the hospital posted.
Debbie Feldman, president and CEO of Dayton Children’s, said El-Sheikh will be greatly missed. He was an advocate for his patients and families, and highly respected by his colleagues.
“For those who had the privilege of knowing him, he will be remembered for his expertise and drive to cure children of cancer and blood disorders,” she said.
The hospital’s statement said El-Sheikh championed new protocols that made treatment easier for patients, including a partnership with Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. Hospital staff there trained Dayton Children’s staff on how to perform stem cell bone marrow transplants so young patients did not have to go to hospitals further away.
“Children with cancer, their treatment expands over years, and it’s very important for them to stay close to home where their support network is available,” El-Sheikh said in January 2019.
In October, Premier Health cardiologist Dr. Mukul Chandra died following months of complications from a March COVID-19 infection. Chandra served as medical director of cardiac preventive care and research at Miami Valley Hospital.