Doctor, division chief at southwest Ohio children’s hospital dies of COVID-19 complications

“For those who had the privilege of knowing him, he will be remembered for his expertise and drive to cure children of cancer and blood disorders,” she said.

The hospital’s statement said El-Sheikh championed new protocols that made treatment easier for patients, including a partnership with Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. Hospital staff there trained Dayton Children’s staff on how to perform stem cell bone marrow transplants so young patients did not have to go to hospitals further away.

“Children with cancer, their treatment expands over years, and it’s very important for them to stay close to home where their support network is available,” El-Sheikh said in January 2019.

In October, Premier Health cardiologist Dr. Mukul Chandra died following months of complications from a March COVID-19 infection. Chandra served as medical director of cardiac preventive care and research at Miami Valley Hospital.