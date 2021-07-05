DeWine to send more than a dozen troopers to Texas to assist with border surveillance

More than one dozen members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol will travel to Texas later this week to assist local law enforcement with border surveillance.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that he authorized 14 troopers and supervisors to respond to Texas for a two-week assignment at the request of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
During the two-week assignment, troopers will not make arrests, according to a release from the governor’s office.
DeWine last week sent members of the Ohio National Guard to support the Southwest border mission.
The 185 service members will be deployed late this year to provide non-law enforcement support to the U.S. Custom and Border Protection, at the request of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Guard Bureau, the governor said.
Approximately 115 members of the Ohio National Guard’s 1484th Transportation Company previously were deployed to support the Southwest border operations at the request of DHS and NGB. These soldiers remain on active duty.