COVID cases drop as 21-day average flattens

The number of new coronavirus cases dropped slightly as the state’s 21-day COVID-19 case average remained flat.
There were 354 new COVID cases reported Friday. The 21-day case average is now 248, down one from Thursday, according to Ohio Department of Health data.
The state’s total reported cases since the pandemic began is 1,113,737.
The state has not posted Friday’s vaccine results yet.
As of Thursday, 5,610,606 people in Ohio have started the coronavirus vaccine and 5,246,902 have finished it.
The ODH reported 48% of Ohioans have had at least one dose and 44.88% completed the vaccine.
To find local vaccination clinics, go to https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.