Zsambok, Jeanette

Jeanette Kay Zsambok, 83, of Delaware, OH, formerly of New Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. Visitation will be held Monday, October 28, 2024, from 11am-1pm, with the funeral to honor Jeanette beginning at 1:00pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.

Funeral Home Information

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

507 W. Jefferson Street

New Carlisle, OH

45344

https://www.trostelchapman.com

