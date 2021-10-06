ZOBRIST, William

ZOBRIST, Jr., William A. "Bill"



GREENVILLE, OH – William "Bill" A. Zobrist Jr., age 80, of Greenville, OH, passed away on October 2, 2021. Bill was born on July 19, 1941, to the late William Sr. and Mary Zobrist (Redrich) in Dayton, OH. Bill married his sweetheart, Brenda Keeler, on June 19, 1987, in Myrtle Beach, SC. He worked in the printing industry for 52 years and retired from Indy Printing. Bill enjoyed playing golf, vacationing and boating at St. Mary's Lake, and watching NASCAR and Ohio State football. Family and friends will remember him most for his kindness and sense of humor.



Bill is survived by his wife of 34 years, Brenda Zobrist of Greenville, OH; son, William Joseph (Cherise) Zobrist of Greenville, OH; daughter, Stacy Pelger of Bellefontaine, OH; sister, Kay Ferreira of Chico, CA; grandchildren, Cole, Nolan, and Aliya Pelger, Tyler, Kyle, and Hannah Marrow; great-grandchildren, Lucy and Josie, as well as dear family friend, Mike Pelger.



In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his brother, James Zobrist.



Family will be having an Open House, in remembrance of Bill, from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the family's home. Family requests that instead of flowers, memorial contributions be made to EverHeart Hospice, 1350 N. Broadway St., Greenville, OH 45331. For additional information and to view Bill's online obituary, please visit



