ZIRKLE, Elaine K.



ELAINE K. ZIRKLE, 64, of Urbana, passed away on February 26, 2023. Elaine was born in Springfield on April 15, 1958, to the late Lewis Lee Loy and Doris M. Ferryman. Elaine was a dedicated homemaker for most of her life, and she loved spending her time with family and friends as often as she could. She was a member of the Moose Lodge of Urbana for many years, and in her free time you could find her shedding lots of love on her beloved pets and stopping to smell all the flowers that she saw. Elaine will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her nephews, Damon L. (Amber) Kaufman, and Daniel L. (Mackenzie Baird) Kaufman; one great niece, Allasyn; four great-nephews, Matt, John, Kristopher and Logan and dear friends, Debra Welsh, and Kathy Osborne. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 20 years, Jeff E. Zirkle in November of 2017 and one sister, Carla Elton. Visitation for Elaine will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023, from 11 am-12pm with a service to follow at 12pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Entombment to follow at Rose Hill Mausoleum. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



