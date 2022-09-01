journal-news logo
ZINN, Jonathan

ZINN, Jonathan M.

Jan. 30, 1967 - Aug. 22, 2022

Jonathan M. Zinn, age 55, of West Chester, passed away on August 22, 2022. Visitation will be held September 1 from 4-8 pm at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd., Liberty Township, OH. Mass will be held on September 2, from 11:00 am - Noon at Saint Maximillian Church, 5720 Hamilton Mason Rd., Liberty Township, immediately followed by burial at Saint Mary Cemetery, 4030 Pleasant Ave. (US 127), Hamilton, OH. Please join us afterwards at Richard's Pizza, 495 Nilles Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014, for lunch and celebration of Jon's life. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the AHA or MD in Jon's memory. Please visit the Hodapp Funeral Home website for arrangement information


www.hodappfuneralhome.com/obituaries/jonathan-zinn


