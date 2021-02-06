ZINK, Shirley J.



Shirley J. Zink, age 85 of Fairborn, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at



Hospice of Dayton. She was born July 6, 1935, in Beavercreek, the daughter of the late Harold and Esther (Hare) Boyer. Shirley was



employed as a school secretary with the Fairborn City Schools at Five Points Elementary,



retiring after over 20 years of service. Not one for too much idle time, Shirley stayed busy as a member of the Hummel Bee Club, playing golf and cards. Also, she supported her husband with his coaching and playing softball, and at the end of the day appreciated an Angry Orchard. Shirley never knew a stranger. In addition to her



parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James



"Jim"; son, Doug; siblings, Winona Miller, Betty Wolf, and Robert Boyer. Shirley is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Tom) Massie; three grandchildren, Troy Massie, Jillian Shirley Massie, Brittany Zink; great-granddaughter Adyson Shirley Butcher; brother, Roger Boyer; daughter-in-law, Kathy Brink; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held by the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton in Shirley's memory. Arrangements in care of



Belton-Stroup Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.

