Zink, Judith

Judy passed away on November 16, 2024 in Sun City, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cyril and Justine Zink, sister Joanne Mayer, and brother Urbie Zink. She is survived by her brothers: Zane, Dale (Mary), Carroll, Rolly (Bonnie), Bobby (Ruth) and sisters Evodine and Dolores. In addition to her family, she had her long-term companion Tonka and most recently Bubba.



She was a member of the Miamisburg Class of 1965. Judy began her working career as a beautician and finished by retiring from the US Postal Service.



Judy enjoyed baking, cooking and grilling; listening to music; and good times with her family and friends. Her annual trip back to our Ohio for the family reunion was another highlight of hers. In retirement, she enjoyed volunteering in her community and supporting multiple endeavors that were near to her heart.



In following with her wishes she was cremated. The family invites everyone to Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church for a memorial Mass on January 19th at 10:00am. A gathering will follow Mass at Marion's Pizza near the Dayton Mall.



