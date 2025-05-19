Zink, Iris

Zink (Faircloth), Iris "Jerri"



Iris G. "Jerri" Zink, 81, of Port Clinton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at Valley View Health Care Center in Fremont, Ohio. She was born on August 19, 1943, in Pensacola, Florida, to Ira and Marie Mary (Perunovich) Faircloth. On February 20, 1965, she married Fred Zink. After 55 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on January 30, 2021.



Jerri worked for many years as a realtor with BEI Real Estate in Brookville, Ohio, before retiring. She was a devoted homemaker and a compassionate caregiver to her husband and family. Jerri found joy in shopping, mushroom hunting, and gambling. She especially loved shrimp and lobster. Jerri cherished spending time with her friends at the Port Clinton Senior Center.



Jerri is survived by her son, Fred (Dawn) Zink; grandchildren, Taylor (Tim) Hoppe and Gunar Zink; and a great-granddaughter on the way, Eden Elizabeth Hoppe. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings, Molly Hamilton, Brenda Jordan, Ted Stiver, and Gill Faircloth.



Private services for Jerri will be held at a later date. Those wishing to honor her memory may consider making a memorial contribution to the Port Clinton Senior Center. Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Clinton (419-732-3121), is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.





