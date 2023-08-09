Zink, Dorothy A.



ZINK, Dorothy A., 84, of Springfield, passed away Monday, August 7, 2023 in Allen View. She was born July 18, 1939 in Springfield the daughter of the late Audis L. and Hazel M. (Clark) Cochran. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Terry (Roger) Windle; three grandchildren, Holly (Josh) Miller, Megan (Tim) White and Matt (Ruthie) Windle; four great grandchildren, Leigha (R.J.), Tristan (Naddy), Katy and Jerry; several loving nieces, nephews, great and great great nieces and nephews; special friends, Frank (Rita) Dornon and family and all her loving pets. She was preceded in death by her husband, John P. in 2021; a son and daughter-in-law, Larry (Christine) Zink and two sisters, Martha (Junior) Roberts and Mary (Gene) Smith. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



