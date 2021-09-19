ZIMMERMAN, Karl

ZIMMERMAN, II, Karl "Jacob"



41, of Kettering, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021. He was born February 18, 1980, in Columbus.



Jacob was a lover of life, his family, travel, and BMW's. He enjoyed cooking and grilling for his family and friends. He loved to be surrounded with his loved ones and celebrate their successes. He loved to fish, enjoyed good bourbon, and never missed a celebration. A Christian man who always sat near the front of the church when attending service. Real



estate was his passion. He was a former board member of the Dayton Realtors, Top 5 under 40. Jacob was also a member of Manwealth Mastermind, Comus Club and Miami Valley Hunt and Polo Club.



He is survived by his loving wife, Laura Michelle Zimmerman; his daughter, Ellem Margaux Zimmerman; parents, Karl and Carol (Gibbs) Zimmerman; friends, Jason and Jennifer Holmberg and their daughters, Cora and Skyler; as well as



numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.



Jacob was preceded in death by his sister, Lisa Marie Zimmerman.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1-4:30 PM on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Trinity Church, 203 E.



Linden Ave., Miamisburg. A Memorial Service will follow at 4:30 PM with Rev. Dr. Joel Getts officiating. Services are



entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lisa and Jacob Zimmerman Memorial Scholarship Fund; c/o Miamisburg Schools, 540 Park Ave., Miamisburg, Ohio 45342. Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com