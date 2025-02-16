Zimbran, Sr., Peter



Age 90 of Kettering peacefully passed away on February 8, 2025. Preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Eva Zimbran. Survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Anne Zimbran, daughter Anne (Richard) Rowland, son Peter Zimbran, Jr., and grandchildren David Rowland, Theresa (Andrew) Luchuk, and Paul Zimbran. Peter attended Ohio State University, where he played in the marching band. He was in ROTC while in school, then enlisted in the US Army where he served in the reserves and active duty until 1965. He retired from DESC in 1996 and was a lifelong member of Bethel Temple Church. Visitation will be 10:30-11:30AM on Monday, February 24, 2025 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Oakwood, with the Funeral Service to begin at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow at 1PM at Dayton National Cemetery. Services in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



