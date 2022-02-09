Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

ZIKA, Mary

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ZIKA, Mary Lou

Born on July 28, 1946, in Corbin, KY, went home to be with the Lord on February 5, 2022. She was proceeded in death by her brother Bill,

and granddaughter Nicole.

Survivors include, her loving husband of 42 years, Joseph Zika; 3 children, Gene (Tonya) Moore, Melissa (Don) Mullins, Tisha Rommel; 4 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren; niece Regina, nephew Ryan. A hard worker, she enjoyed wildlife, reading, unique things, laughing and painting her nails.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
ASHCRAFT, STEVEN
3
DEBLOIS, DAMIEN
4
BAKER, TRISHA
5
BURNS, Vernon
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top