ZIESMER, Terry Lee



76, of Springfield, passed away on April 11, 2022, in Soin Medical Center. Terry was born on November 18, 1945, in Springfield to Paul and Doris (Campbell) Ziesmer. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from The Ohio State University and had been employed as a



Payroll Manager for Navistar. Terry was a huge Buckeye fan and avid golfer. He loved to



attend the extracurricular activities of his children and grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Kathie (Welch) Ziesmer; two children, Scott (Jennifer) Ziesmer and Mandy (Mike) Beck; seven grandchildren, Bella, Sophie, Garrett, Codey, Jacob, Parker and Kinslee; one great-granddaughter, Elaine; two sisters, Sandy Newman and Becky (Dave) Smith; sister-in-law, Sue Weber; brother-in-law, Jim (Roxanne) Welch; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; and many close friends, neighbors and golfing buddies. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 2:00 pm in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service, starting at 12:00 pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

