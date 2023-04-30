Zeller, Harold Eugene



Harold E. Zeller, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 22, 2023 after a brief battle with cancer. In the final days of his life, he was surrounded by the love of his family. He is survived by two daughters, Susan Zeller Dunn (Rick) and Sonya Richardson (David), and one son Jason Zeller (Julie). He also leaves behind his beloved sister Marilyn Sarna (Joe) and seven grandchildren, whom he loved deeply: Michael Dunn (Julia), Nick Richardson (Ashley), Megan Jordan (Joshua), Heather Ross (Tyler), Blake Zeller, Katie Zeller, and Melanie Zeller, as well as 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Carol Hamilton Zeller. Harold was born on January 26, 1937 to Harry and Eva Zeller in Leipsic, Ohio. After attending Bluffton College, he left school to begin a lifelong career at Modern Woodmen of America which brought him to Dayton, Ohio. He continued to work up until a few weeks before his death. Harold loved reading, history, and sports and was an avid fan of the Reds, the Bengals, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He also loved to travel, having been to 49 out of the 50 states and many countries. Harold's greatest accomplishment and love was his family. He took his children and grandchildren on countless trips, attended sporting events and competitions for his grandchildren as their biggest fan, and always spent holidays surrounded by those he loved. Visitation will be from 11-2, followed by a memorial service at 2:00 on May 6th at Tobias Funeral Home on Far Hills Avenue in Centerville. Burial will follow in David's Cemetery. We welcome friends and family to join us at the Sugar Valley Golf Club after the burial from 4-6 to celebrate Harold's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton Ohio 45420 https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/



