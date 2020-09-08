ZELLER David A. David A. Zeller, 81, of Piqua, more recently of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was born June 8, 1939, in Springfield, to the late Arthur and Jessica (Williams) Zeller. Survivors include three daughters, Lori (David) Young, Lisa (Doug) Harris, Stefanie (Jim) Bolkovac; one son, Rodd (Joan) Zeller; seven grandchildren, Hannah, Cameron, Addison, Emma, Aaron, Adam, Jack; his life partner, Patricia Monto and her son, Mark; and two sisters, Julie and Marileen. He was preceded in death by two brothers, John, Zane; and one sister, Marjorie. Mr. Zeller was a 1957 graduate of Tecumseh High School and was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 1995. He graduated from Miami University in 1961, where he played three years of varsity basketball and led the conference in scoring his senior year and was voted Miami's MVP. He graduated as the highest scoring guard in Miami's History. He was signed by the Cincinnati Royals NBA team with Oscar Robertson and Wayne Embry in 1961 with whom he spent one season. He returned to Miami University and earned his Masters Degree in 1963. He served as the Head Basketball coach at Northeastern High School from 1963; where he also began teaching career, until 1970, and won three league championships. In 1970 he began his 23 year career as the head coach of Piqua High School basketball where he won four league titles and two sectional championships. He retired in 1992, from teaching and coaching at Piqua and was immediately hired as Graham High School's basketball coach. Following his time at Graham he coached for Edison Community College. He was a member of Southwest Basketball Coaching Organization, American Association of Retired Teachers and the Ohio Association of Retired Teachers. In May of 2016 his 1958-1959 Miami University team was inducted in the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame. He will be remembered for his wicked sense of humor, love of gambling and huge generous heart. He was an amazing father, friend and mentor to many and will be forever loved and missed. A time to honor his life will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. A gathering of friends and family to share food, drink, and stories will be held from 6:30-9:30 p.m., Saturday at Tecumseh Woods Swim Club, 1103 Lenox St. Piqua, OH 45356. Memorial contributions may be made to Piqua Red & Blue Athletic Scholarship Fund, 1 Indian Tr. Piqua, OH 45356. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com

