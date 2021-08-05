ZELL-DEAR, Phyllis J.



Age 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 2, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and



Virginia Albers, husband Larry Dear (2002), two daughters Jody McLinn (1983) and Holly Reindl (2017). She is survived by one daughter Kary Covey, one son Jamey Zell, a beloved nephew, Justin Rutherford, 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. After raising four children, she worked as a Teacher's Aide for Beavercreek Schools for a number of years and then did business administration. She loved to sing and play the piano and shared her talent at church and also sang with the Sweet Adelines Group Quartet, "Last Chantz". She lovingly donated her body to further education through the Anatomical Gift Program at the Boonshoft School of



Medicine at Wright State University and will later be laid to rest at Rockafield Cemetery on the WSU grounds.

