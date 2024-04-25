Zelinskas, Joanne C.



ZELINSKAS, Joanne C., age 93, of Tipp City, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Miami Valley Hospital. Joanne was the Unit Secretary for Huber Heights City Schools, retiring after over 20 years of service. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Silver Oaks Chapter of ABWA and the Huber Heights Senior Citizens. Joanne was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Anthony J.; parents, Raymond "Jake" & Madeline Parrish. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Patricia & Mark Fife of Xenia; sons & daughter-in-law, Mike & Anna of Dayton, Peter & his companion, Christy Pretzinger of Cincinnati, and Paul J. of Huber Heights; brother & sister-in-law, James R. & Patricia Parrish of Oakwood; grandchildren, Lauren, Arlene, Benjamin, Kyle, Sara & Anthony; great-grandchildren, Titus, Levi, Grace & Harper; close niece & nephew, Lisa Parrish & Jeffrey Parrish; and many other relatives & friends.



Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Monday, April 29, 2024 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10 AM until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in Joanne's memory. Funeral arrangements Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.



