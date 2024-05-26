Zehringer, Michael A. "Mike"



ZEHRINGER, Michael A., age 75, of Sugarcreek Township, formerly of Ft. Recovery, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2024.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Katherine Zehringer, and infant brother, Joseph Zehringer. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Pat; sons, Matt (Erin) Zehringer and Jeff Zehringer; grandsons, Gabe and Will; siblings, Tom (Kathy) Zehringer, Bob Zehringer, Phyllis (Steve) Miller, Jean (Mark) Giesige, and Mary (Dean) Whitman.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, May 30, at 10:30 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM Wednesday, May 29, at Conner & Koch Funeral Home in Bellbrook. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Missionaries of the Precious Blood.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com