ZEHLER, Ralph G.



Age 93, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born July 13, 1928, in Hamilton to the late Joseph and Martha (Lakes) Zehler. He graduated from Seven Mile High School where he excelled at football and track. He married Dolores (Homan) Zehler and they were married 70 years. Ralph was employed by Champion Paper for 38 years. He enjoyed playing fast-pitch softball for the Thompson Park Leagues and Champion's Traveling Softball Team. After retirement, he enjoyed farming, hay making, and provided forever homes to several retired thoroughbred horses. Ralph is survived by his son, Jeffrey (Linda) Zehler; daughter, Jill (Everett) Kocsis; grandchildren, Heather (Clint) Nigg, Andrew (Kerri) Zehler, Ian (Loree) Zehler, Erica (Shawn) Bentley, and Karen Kocsis. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores; son, Mark Zehler; and daughter, Andrea Zehler. A Visitation will be held from 10am until 11am on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, 240 Ross Avenue, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will begin at 11am on Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at



