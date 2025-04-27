Zamonski, John Alexander



Age 86, of Oakwood and Kettering, entered eternal life on April 16,2025. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Avenue, at 12:00PM on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Family and friends may visit from 11:00AM until the time of service. After the Mass, family will privately lay John to rest at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the charity of your choice. The family is very thankful for the care and attention given to John by Compassus/Hospice during the time he was in their care. For the full remembrance and to share condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com



