Zaino, John



John F. Zaino, Jr., age 90, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Xenia after a long battle with dementia.



John was born on July 2, 1932, in Revere, Massachusetts, but was a long-time resident of Xenia, Ohio. He was the oldest child of the late John F. Zaino, Sr. and Rose (Yantosca) Zaino.



John graduated from Revere High School in 1950 and was Captain of the 1950 Revere High School Ice-Hockey Team. He served in Korea during the Korean War and was Honorably Discharged as a Staff Sergeant from the U.S. Air Force following his last assignment at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton. John met his future wife Paula Ann Haney while both were working at Wright-Patt, and were married on August 25, 1956, at St. Brigid Church in Xenia. John attended Suffolk University in Boston and graduated from the University of Dayton in 1964 with his Bachelor of Arts degree in English.



John had a natural talent as a writer, marketer, and communicator. Following his Air Force service, John's first job in Xenia was as a sportswriter for the Xenia Daily Gazette. He moved on to NCR in Dayton as an International Copywriter for the international marketing department of the well-known cash register company. Following his three years at NCR, John became a copywriter for Chrysler Corporations' Airtemp Division in Dayton.



John's career at Chrysler spanned 17 years as an Advertising and Sales Promotion executive. In his various roles at Chrysler, he used his creativity to produce print and TV advertising. John traveled to many interesting places around the world for business. When Chrysler sold Airtemp, instead of moving away from Xenia, John resigned and started his own advertising agency, the JFZ Group. He later served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for PMCI, a direct marketing organization based in Dayton. Before retiring in 2006, he served as a marketing representative for Healthsouth, a nationwide rehabilitation organization.



John was a member of the Dayton Advertising Club and the Dayton Direct Marketing Club. He served as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Xenia; was associated with the Ohio Easter Seals organization for many years; and was a 4th Degree Sir Knight and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1801. John served as President of The Men of the Sacred Heart of Jesus' Cincinnati Chapter and also served as Vice President of this nationwide organization, which conducts home, business and church enthronements to the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary.



John is survived by Paula Anne (Haney), his loving wife of 66 years, and their four sons: Michael Joseph (wife Cathy and sons Joseph and Michael) of Dublin, Ohio; Dr. Robert Paul (wife Elizabeth and daughters Abigail and Sarah) of Gahanna, Ohio; Thomas Mark (wife Mary (Mickie), son Thomas (Tommy) and daughter Valerie) of Blacklick, Ohio; and Dr. John Paul (daughters Veda and Ivy) of Xenia.



John is also survived by his two brothers, Richard F. Zaino, Sr. and family and Robert F. Zaino, Sr. and family, and his sister Mary Ann Dawson and family. He is also survived by his sisters in law, Sofia Haney and family and Maureen Haney and family; his brothers in law, Michael (Janie) Haney and family, Timothy (Jone) Haney and family, and Zosimo (Josie) Garcia and family, as well as many other loving relatives and life-long family friends.



John was preceded in death by his parents John and Rose Zaino of Revere, MA, brothers in law William K. Haney of Xenia and F. Richard Haney of Columbus, sister in law Julene (Julie) Zaino of Melrose, MA, nephew Thomas M. Haney of Columbus and nephew in law Thomas F. Costello of Medford, MA.



The family would like to extend sincere thanks to all the wonderful caregivers who took care of John during his illness while at home, including Tina Knisely, Melissa Melendez, Angela Koverman, Kristina Rishforth, Elizabeth Campbell, Christine Koverman, and Victoria Stevens. The family also extends a special thanks to Crossroads Hospice of Dayton and to Xenia Health and Rehab, including Maryanne Lavigne. The family would like to recognize John's son John Paul ("Jack"), a physician, for the special care he gave John.



Contributions in lieu of flowers may be sent directly to: St. Brigid Catholic Church Memorial Fund, 258 Purcell Drive, Xenia, Ohio 45385; Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN), 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, Alabama 35210; or Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center, 3381 S. Progress Drive, Xenia, Ohio 45384.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 31st, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit Street, Xenia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted by Father Stash Dailey at St. Brigid Catholic Church on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Brigid Cemetery in Xenia.

