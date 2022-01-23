ZAHN, Gary John



Age 70, of Centerville, passed away on January 20, 2022. Preceded in death by his parents John and Norma (Wente) Zahn and godmother Helen Seger. Gary is survived by his



devoted wife of 32 years, Kathy (Wells), furry companion Ben, niece Jill Ray, special friends Russ Gaier and April Patton, and a multitude of cousins and all that cared for him. Gary was a graduate of Minster High School 1969, tech school 1971 and worked for the Federal Government for 40 years before he



retired in 2011. He was a member of the Dayton Darting



Association for many years and played softball as often as he could until he retired. He was a kind and gentle man that loved his family and friends. Gary will be cremated and his ashes buried in Minster, Ohio, at a later date. Celebration of his life will take place at that time. Donations in Gary's name may be made to SICSA or DayCity Hospice. Care entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel.



