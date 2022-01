In Loving Memory of



Terry Tyrone Flowers



11/6/1953 - 10/9/2021



Terry was a graduate of



Roosevelt high school class



of 1973. Terry was also



an all city athlete in



football and basketball.







Sadly missed by daughters,



Brittanie E. Dillard and



Charity A. Dillard. Two sons Terry Dillard and Dale Sims.



On line condolences can be sent to charitydillard@gmail.com