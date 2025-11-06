Yvonne Thomas

Thomas, Yvonne

Age 86, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 26, 2025. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, November 7, 2025, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue Dayton, Ohio 45416. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

