YOUNGER, Annena Gentry
of Dayton, Ohio departed this life April 24, 2023 at Miami Valley Hospital after a brief illness. A native of Wyoming, Ohio and born in 1937. Preceded in death by her parents Albert Sr. and Annabelle (Frazier) Gentry; brothers, Robert (Dolores), Albert Jr. (Carolyn), David (Betty), Charles Joseph and sister Nan Parsons (Edward). A retired nurse from Good Samaritan Hospital. Avid sports fan, athlete and former Campfire leader. She resided in and was a strong advocate for the West Dayton Community. Survived by children Lynn Younger, III, Annena Frazier Younger & Sidney Younger; brother Mendel Gentry, a host of nieces & nephews. Visitation will be 9 AM, Thursday, May 4, 2023 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Graveside service to follow 10 AM at Dayton National Cemetery.
HHRoberts.com
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral